Anushka Sharma Gives Hubby Virat a New Haircut in Quarantine

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been sharing several awareness videos for the public in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, where they have urged people to stay safe.

Now, the couple has shared another video, albeit this time its a lighthearted one about their shenanigans at home. As the country remains under lockdown, most of our grooming needs to be done at home. Now, Anushka has posted a video on her Instagram account, where we see her giving husband Virat a new haircut.

“This is what quarantine does to you. You allow things like these to happen,” says Virat at the start of the video, as Anushka starts snipping his hair.