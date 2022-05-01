Anushka Sharma Responds to Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish: 'Stole My Words...'
Anushka Sharma has the perfect response to Virat Kohli's birthday wish.
Anushka Sharma turned 34 today and to mark her birthday, her husband Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share an adorable post. The Indian cricketer shared photos from her birthday bash and captioned it - “Thank god you were born . I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out . Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @anushkasharma".
Anushka responded by saying, "Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY)"
Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018) which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was a love triangle. And although, Anushka has not been seen in any project since she has produced a slew of films.
On the work front, Anushka is working on her film Chakda ‘Xpress which follows the story of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami who was a big name in the world of women's cricket. She is also producing a film named Qala, which stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. The film is directed by Anvita Dutt. The film is Anushka’s second project with Anvita after the critically acclaimed Bulbbul.
