Anurag Kashyap Undergoes Angioplasty, Recuperating: Report
Anurag Kashyap reportedly suffered a chest pain while working on his project Do Baaraa.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has undergone an angioplasty over the weekend, as per a report by Mid-day. The report states that Anurag suffered a mild chest pain while he was working at home on the post-production of his next project Do Baaraa. A source told the publication, "Anurag Kashyap sought medical attention after complaining of a discomfort. An angiography revealed a few blockages in his heart and he immediately got a surgery".
Kashyap's spokesperson confirmed the news and stated that the filmmaker is recuperating.
After Manmarziyaan, Anurag will be reuniting with Taapsee Pannu for Do Baaraa. The sci-fi thriller also stars Pavail Gulati.
(With inputs from mid-day)
