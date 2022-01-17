ADVERTISEMENT
Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Fake Casting Profile; Denies 'Sacred Games 3' Rumours
The fake profile mentioned the requirement of female actors who "must be ok with bold scenes".
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram on Sunday, 16 January, to call out a fake casting profile. The profile spoke about casting for Sacred Games season 3.
Anurag shared a screengrab of the Instagram story of the 'scamster' and requested his followers to report him.
"This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster. Pls report him. There is no season 3 of Scared games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person", Anurag wrote.
The fake profile mentioned the requirement of female actors of different age groups who "must be ok with bold scenes".
