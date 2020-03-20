Anupam, Shabana, Sara Return to Mumbai Before Coronavirus Shutdown
Sara Ali Khan and Anupam Kher were recently spotted wearing masks as they arrived at Mumbai airport ahead of ‘Janata curfew’ that PM Modi called for on Sunday, 21 March, in light of the escalating coronavirus pandemic.
Anupam Kher returned to India from New York after the production of his TV show New Amsterdam was put on hold over coronavirus fears. Anupam shared a video of a near-deserted airport, saying he was impressed with the precationary measures that the authorities were implementing.
“Whether you are a known person or an unknown person, there is complete strictness. You can be Anupam Kher, but at home. I just landed here and the cleanliness, strictness and arrangements are so amazing. I’m so proud of the way people are following the rules and regulations,” he says in the clip.
Anupam's New Amsterdam co-star Daniel Dae Kim announced on Monday, 20 March, that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor shared the news in an Instagram video, saying he's been quarantined in him home in Hawaii since last Sunday. Anupam said he had “no idea” about his co-star. “I had no work with him,” he added.
Anupam also said that celebrities must set an example during this global health crisis. PTI reported him as saying,
“It is time that celebrities behave responsibly because they are role models if they will do that and the world will follow them. You have to do that it is important. It is not only important for your personal health but it also shows you are a responsible citizen of the country.”Anupam Kher, Actor
Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi, who returned from Budapest, took to Twitter on Thursday and said she is under self-isolation.
“I have returned from Budapest on March 15 and I am practicing self-isolation till March 30,” she tweeted.
- 02
- 01
Sara Ali Khan was also spotted returning from Varanasi where she was shooting for Aatrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar. The actor was recently called out for visiting the crowded Kashi Vishwanath temple and participating in the Ganga aarti, despite government advisories to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.
(With inputs from PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)