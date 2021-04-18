Anupam Mourns Demise of 'Accidental Prime Minister' Makeup Artist

The actor wrote: "A good performance has many contributors!! Deeply deeply saddened to know about the sudden death of 33 year old makeup man #PranayDeepakSawant. He did my make up of #DrManmohanSingh in the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister !! He was a genius! Always smiling! The 2nd video of me coming down the stairs was shot by him. His family must be devastated. My condolences to them and to the entire fraternity of hair and makeup artists! Om Shanti!!"



On the work front, Kher has started working on his next project titled Moh Maya, helmed by Narayan Shi.