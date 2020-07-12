Anupam Kher’s Mother, Brother Test COVID Positive
Anupam Kher has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
On Sunday, actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to announce that his mother Dulari has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted in Kokilaben hospital. Anupam Kher also added that his brother, sister-in-law and neice have also tested mildly positive. However, Anupam himself has tested negative.
The tweet reads, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!"
Anupam Kher also shared a video in which he says that his mother had been experiencing a loss of appetite, which is why he decided to take her to the hospital and get blood tests done. While the blood tests were clear, the doctor insisted that Kher get her tested for COVID.
"On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +," wrote Anupam Kher on Instagram.
While there, Anupam Kher and his brother Raju, also got themselves tested and Raju's results were positive. Following this, Raju's family members also got themselves checked. Presently, Raju Kher's family has self-quarantined themselves.
Anupam Kher also added, "I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents - please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough."
