Anupam Kher’s Mother, Brother Test COVID Positive

Anupam Kher also shared a video in which he says that his mother had been experiencing a loss of appetite, which is why he decided to take her to the hospital and get blood tests done. While the blood tests were clear, the doctor insisted that Kher get her tested for COVID.

"On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +," wrote Anupam Kher on Instagram.

While there, Anupam Kher and his brother Raju, also got themselves tested and Raju's results were positive. Following this, Raju's family members also got themselves checked. Presently, Raju Kher's family has self-quarantined themselves.

Anupam Kher also added, "I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents - please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough."