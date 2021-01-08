Anubhav Sinha Quashes Buzz Around His Next Film
There have been speculations about Sinha reuniting with Ayushmann Khurrana.
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, on Friday, quashed the growing speculations around his next project, wondering why certain publications were unnecessarily speculating a film's story.
There have been claims that Sinha is reuniting with his Article 15 actor Ayushmann Khurrana for a spy film set in North East India. Some have also been speculating about a political drama in the works.
"Dear film reporters. Why unnecessarily speculate a film's story. I'm spending too much, time, money, blood, sweat to tell this one. Firstly you got it wrong. Secondly there's so many better stories you can do on this film. That would be Journalism/reporting. Will keep you posted," Sinha tweeted on Friday.
Last year, Anubhav Sinha directed the music video of the peppy Bhojpuri track "Bambai main ka ba", featuring Manoj Bajpayee.
