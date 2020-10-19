Anubhav Sinha Claims BJP Copied His Song For Bihar Poll Campaign

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently took to Twitter to allege that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has copied his rap song 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' for its campaign for the upcoming Bihar elections.

'Bambai Main Ka Ba' is sung by Manoj Bajpayee and he also stars in the music video. The Bhojpuri single, released in September, speaks about the struggles of migrant workers.