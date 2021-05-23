Annu Kapoor Criticises Celebs' Vacation Photos during COVID Crisis
Kapoor compared the vacation pictures to eating a lavish meal in front of people who are starving.
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor criticised celebrities sharing their vacation pictures amidst the second COVID wave in India. Many celebrities also faced flak online for the same. In a recent interview, Kapoor said that while he doesn't mind people going on vacations if they have the means, he believes they shouldn't flaunt it on social media.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama he said, "Aap bilkul bhukhe ke saamne 56 bhog ki thaali leke kha rahe ho yaar! Maalum hai aap afford kar sakte ho, maalum hai aap paisewale ho, maalum hai khubsoorat badan hai aapka. Aur iske alawa aur kya numaish kar sakte ho? Achcha nahi lagta. Ek German term hai - ‘kitsch’ (You're eating a lavish meal in front of starving people. We know you can afford it, we know you're rich, we know you have a beautiful physique. What else can you show off? It's not good. There's a German term- 'kitsch') It means art in bad taste."
While criticising celebrities, he also said that people looking at the pictures should share blame. He urged celebrities to have empathy in these trying times. Kapoor, in April, had tweeted, "I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic."
He also expressed his respect and gratitude for celebrities who've been contributing towards COVID relief efforts.
Earlier, celebrity manager Rohini Iyer had called out influencers and celebrities vacationing in the Maldives, a message Shobhaa De also shared on her social media account. Actor Shruti Haasan also condemned the same especially as cases continue to rise amidst the COVID pandemic.
Speaking to The Quint, Shruti had said, "I personally didn't feel it's the time to go mask-less in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone, for some people much more. So I think gratitude and being thankful for your privilege is what is most important now versus throwing your privilege on people's faces."
