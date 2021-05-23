Annu Kapoor Criticises Celebs' Vacation Photos during COVID Crisis

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama he said, "Aap bilkul bhukhe ke saamne 56 bhog ki thaali leke kha rahe ho yaar! Maalum hai aap afford kar sakte ho, maalum hai aap paisewale ho, maalum hai khubsoorat badan hai aapka. Aur iske alawa aur kya numaish kar sakte ho? Achcha nahi lagta. Ek German term hai - ‘kitsch’ (You're eating a lavish meal in front of starving people. We know you can afford it, we know you're rich, we know you have a beautiful physique. What else can you show off? It's not good. There's a German term- 'kitsch') It means art in bad taste."

While criticising celebrities, he also said that people looking at the pictures should share blame. He urged celebrities to have empathy in these trying times. Kapoor, in April, had tweeted, "I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic."

He also expressed his respect and gratitude for celebrities who've been contributing towards COVID relief efforts.