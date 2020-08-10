Ankita Welcomes New Members to Her Family, Shares Photo

Many of her co-stars and friends from the industry congratulated Ankita. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Karan Patel was the first one to congratulate Ankita. "Aww," wrote TV star Karanvir Bohra, adding a heart emoticon.

Ankita made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika. She was last seen in Baaghi 3, which starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.