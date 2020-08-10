Ankita Welcomes New Members to Her Family, Shares Photo
The actor expressed her joy on social media.
On Monday, 10 August, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to welcome two new members to her family. "Our family rejoices - a new life’s begun. Our circle is richer with the birth of these TWINS.WELCOME Abeer and Abeera", she captioned a photo of her holding the infants.
Though she hasn't mentioned who the babies' parents are, Ankita tagged her boyfriend Vicky Jain and his family Abhishek Srivastva, Varsha Jain, Reshu Jain in the post
Many of her co-stars and friends from the industry congratulated Ankita. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Karan Patel was the first one to congratulate Ankita. "Aww," wrote TV star Karanvir Bohra, adding a heart emoticon.
Ankita made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika. She was last seen in Baaghi 3, which starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.