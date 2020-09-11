Ankita Replies to Shibani Dandekar's '2 Seconds of Fame' Remark

Ankita added that she has been lucky to be appreciated by so many and she even went on to bag roles in Manikarnika and Baaghi 3. "Fame is only a byproduct of the love and warmth that an actor receives from the masses. Along with all the viewers, I, too still feel connected to the character of "ARCHANA". Both, my fate and the people have been kind enough to me shower their blessings and love upon me. The aspiration of an actor trying to portray as many different roles and characters as possible, led me to explore. Luckily, I got the opportunity to work in Manikarnika as well as Baghi 3", Ankita wrote.

Speaking about Shibani's comment, Ankita said she fails to understand 'how seeking justice for her late friend is being viewed as the need for cheap publicity'. "Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade? Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as 'GROTESQUE' . It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor", Ankita concluded.