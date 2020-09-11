Ankita Replies to Shibani Dandekar's '2 Seconds of Fame' Remark
Ankita Lokhande penned a long post on Instagram.
Ankita Lokhande has replied to Shibani Dandekar's '2 seconds of fame' remark, saying fame is a byproduct of the love and warmth that actors receive from the viewers. Taking to Instagram, Ankita began by saying that she comes from a tier two city and has no 'fancy' education, despite that she made it big in the television industry with Pavitra Rishta.
"2 seconds of fame. This phrase got me thinking today. Coming from a tier 2 city and belonging to a humble background, I had no fancy education to show for myself. I entered the television industry in the year 2004 with a show called Zee Cine Star Ke Khoj. But my real journey began in 2009 with the show 'PAVITRA RISHTA' which went on till 2014. I would be doing an injustice if I don't mention that it was among one of the best shows for 6 consecutive years with the highest GEC TRP on television till date.
Ankita added that she has been lucky to be appreciated by so many and she even went on to bag roles in Manikarnika and Baaghi 3. "Fame is only a byproduct of the love and warmth that an actor receives from the masses. Along with all the viewers, I, too still feel connected to the character of "ARCHANA". Both, my fate and the people have been kind enough to me shower their blessings and love upon me. The aspiration of an actor trying to portray as many different roles and characters as possible, led me to explore. Luckily, I got the opportunity to work in Manikarnika as well as Baghi 3", Ankita wrote.
Speaking about Shibani's comment, Ankita said she fails to understand 'how seeking justice for her late friend is being viewed as the need for cheap publicity'. "Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade? Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as 'GROTESQUE' . It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor", Ankita concluded.
Speaking about Ankita's post on Thursday about why Rhea Chakraborty "allowed a depressed man (Sushant) to consume drugs", Shibani Dandekar had tweeted, "This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!".
Other people had also reacted to Ankita's comments.
