Ankita Trolled For Celebrating B'day; Actor Posts About 'Hate'
SSR 'fans' targeted Ankita Lokhande for inviting Sandip SSingh to her birthday party.
Television actor Ankita Lokhande, who was in a relationship with late Sushant Singh Rajput, was trolled for celebrating her birthday on 19 December. Trolls even targeted her for inviting Sandip SSingh to the party. Sandip's name had surfaced following Sushant's demise.
Ankita invited close friends and family to her 36th birthday party. In one of the videos shared by Reshami Desai on her Instagram stories, Sandip SSingh can be seen as one of the guests. Some social media users posted mean comments on the photos and videos shared by Ankita and her friends.
Though Ankita did not directly address the trolls, she posted a cryptic message on hate. The actor shared a quote by Chanakya that, broadly translated in English, reads, "If you are stepping back based on what others say, then you are failing in life".
Another post on an Instagram story read, "Me and my heart, we have got issues that we battle with, but one thing that will never live inside of us is hate. When you have thoughts of hatred inside of you, that is the ugliness from the soul that creates and controls all of your issues (sic)".
Ankita will be revisiting her Pavitra Rishta days at an upcoming award function. The show saw Sushant Singh Rajput rise to fame and the onscreen pair of Sushant and Ankita became hugely popular. However, Ankita's caption along with the photo seemed to be another reply to the people targeting her. "कुछ बातों का जवाब सिर्फ ख़ामोशी होती है, और यकीन मनो ये बहुत खुबसूरत जवाब होता है" (Silence is the only answer to a few questions, and trust me, this is the most beautiful answer.)"
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June at his home in Mumbai's Bandra. The actor was 34.
