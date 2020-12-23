Ankita Trolled For Celebrating B'day; Actor Posts About 'Hate'

Another post on an Instagram story read, "Me and my heart, we have got issues that we battle with, but one thing that will never live inside of us is hate. When you have thoughts of hatred inside of you, that is the ugliness from the soul that creates and controls all of your issues (sic)".

Ankita will be revisiting her Pavitra Rishta days at an upcoming award function. The show saw Sushant Singh Rajput rise to fame and the onscreen pair of Sushant and Ankita became hugely popular. However, Ankita's caption along with the photo seemed to be another reply to the people targeting her. "कुछ बातों का जवाब सिर्फ ख़ामोशी होती है, और यकीन मनो ये बहुत खुबसूरत जवाब होता है" (Silence is the only answer to a few questions, and trust me, this is the most beautiful answer.)"