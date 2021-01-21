Will Share Few Videos to Celebrate You: Ankita Remembers Sushant
Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 35 today.
Ankita Lokhande has taken to Instagram to share an old video of Sushant Singh Rajput playing with her dog on the late actor's birth anniversary. Lokhande, who was in a relationship with Sushant for seven years, wrote that the videos and photos are the only memories she has of him. Ankita and Sushant's on-screen pair in Pavitra Rishta is celebrated by fans even today.
"I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this. happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable. #Scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more . I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho. happy birthday to u. u will be missed", Ankita wrote.
On Makar Sankranti, Ankita had shared on Instagram how she still gets goosebumps listening to 'Manjha' from Kai Po Che, Sushant's debut film.
Sushant passed away on 14 June last year.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.