Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Rumours of Bigg Boss 15 Participation
Ankita Lokhande called the rumours of her participating in Bigg Boss 15 'baseless'.
Actor Ankita Lokhande reacted to speculation surrounding her participation in Bigg Boss 15 and called the rumours 'baseless'. The Pavitra Rishta actor took the social media to clarify that she won't be a part of the latest season of the reality show.
"It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show," her statement read.
"The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something that I'm not even a part of," she added.
Ankita made her debut with the Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta starring opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. She made her film debut in 2019 as Jhalkaribai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and also appeared in Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.