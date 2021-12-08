ADVERTISEMENT

Ankita Lokhande Injured Ahead of Her Wedding; Advised Bed Rest

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain this month.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ankita Lokhande has injured herself.</p></div>
i

Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain this month, was hospitalised on 7 December, as per a report by ETimes. The actor sprained her leg and was rushed to the hospital. Ankita has been discharged, but advised bed rest by doctors.

A friend of Ankita's told the publication, "Thankfully, there's no fracture".

Ankita took to Instagram to share a pic of her bandaged leg.

Ankita Lokhande Injured Ahead of Her Wedding; Advised Bed Rest
ADVERTISEMENT

A few days back, Ankita and Vicky shared glimpses from their pre-wedding celebrations.

Before making her film debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ankita was known for her role as Archana in the show Pavitra Rishta.

Also Read

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Share Pics From Their Pre-wedding Celebrations

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Share Pics From Their Pre-wedding Celebrations

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT