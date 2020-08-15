Ankita Lokhande Clarifies She Paid EMIs for Her Flat, Not Sushant
Ankita Lokhande has taken to social media to share details of her apartment's registration and EMI deductions after an ANI report quoted an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer as saying that Sushant Singh Rajput paid EMIs for the flat where Ankita is currently residing. Ankita has been quite vocal about supporting the late actor's family in demanding a CBI investigation.
Ankita wrote on Instagram, "“Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be.My Flat’s Registration as well as my Bank Statement’s(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi’s being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr”. She added another lot of pictures on the related subject and wrote: “In continuation.”
On Friday, 14 August, ANI quoted an ED officer as saying, "EMI of a flat where #SushantSinghRajput’s friend and actor Ankita Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Sushant’s bank account. This flat is registered in Sushant’s name: ED (Enforcement Directorate) Officer.”
While talking to the media, the officer had said that the flat is registered in Sushant's name. The ED has questioned Rajput's former employees - Rajat Mewati, Pankaj Dubey, and Deepesh Sawant - and also said that his family will be summoned next week.
After an FIR was filed in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty on a complaint by Sushant's father, the ED had registered a money laundering case. Rhea has been accused of siphoning off funds from Sushant's account. She and her brother Showik have also recorded their statements regarding the case.
