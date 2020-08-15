Ankita Lokhande Clarifies She Paid EMIs for Her Flat, Not Sushant

Ankita wrote on Instagram, "“Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be.My Flat’s Registration as well as my Bank Statement’s(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi’s being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr”. She added another lot of pictures on the related subject and wrote: “In continuation.”

On Friday, 14 August, ANI quoted an ED officer as saying, "EMI of a flat where #SushantSinghRajput’s friend and actor Ankita Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Sushant’s bank account. This flat is registered in Sushant’s name: ED (Enforcement Directorate) Officer.”