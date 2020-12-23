Anil Remembers Papa Surinder Kapoor on His Birth Anniversary

Anil Kapoor added that even in that time Surinder Kapoor ensured that his children chose what they wanted to do. "Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers. We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies. What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children - faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work and the courage to weather the storms of their lives…"

Finally, Kapoor thanked his father for all the precious lessons. "Thank you Papa for the memories and the lessons. You live on in our minds and our hearts, today and always!"

Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor's other two sons - Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor - are also in the entertainment industry. Surinder Kapoor passed away in 2011.