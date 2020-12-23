Anil Remembers Papa Surinder Kapoor on His Birth Anniversary
Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to post a heartwarming note for his late father.
Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about his father Surinder Kapoor on his birth anniversary. Surinder Kapoor was a filmmaker who produced movies such as Pukar, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Judaai and Woh Saat Din.
Sharing a black-and white photo of his father, Anil Kapoor wrote, "I like to believe that my father lives on in me. In the lessons he taught us, in the love he showered on us, but most importantly in the values I believe in, that I recognize as his - loyalty, honesty, humility, empathy".
Anil Kapoor added that even in that time Surinder Kapoor ensured that his children chose what they wanted to do. "Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers. We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies. What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children - faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work and the courage to weather the storms of their lives…"
Finally, Kapoor thanked his father for all the precious lessons. "Thank you Papa for the memories and the lessons. You live on in our minds and our hearts, today and always!"
Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor's other two sons - Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor - are also in the entertainment industry. Surinder Kapoor passed away in 2011.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.