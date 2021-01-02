Pay Gap: Anil Kapoor Says Kareena 'Took a Lot of Money' From Him

Anil went on to narrate an incident from when Kareena was negotiating her pay before the filming of her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding which was produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi and himself. He said that the producers had complained Kareena was demanding too much money. "Yaar, yeh toh hero se zyada paise maang rahi hai. Maine bola, 'De do.' (She is demanding more money than the hero. I said, 'Give it to her.') They all called me up also, I said, 'Done.' They were calling me when the negotiations were on. I said, 'Bebo jo maangegi, de do (Give Kareena what she wants),'" Anil said.

The actor also added that he has done several films where his female co-star was paid more than him and he had no problem with such deals.