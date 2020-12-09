Anil Kapoor Issues Statement After IAF Objects to AK vs AK Trailer

Recently, the Indian Air Force (IAF) took to Twitter to criticize Anil Kapoor for wearing an IAF uniform incorrectly in the trailer for his upcoming Netflix film AK vs AK. Now, Kapoor has taken to social media to issue a statement regarding the same.

In a video posted on Twitter Anil Kapoor says, "It has come to my attention that the trailer of my new film AK vs AK has offended some people as I am wearing the Indian Air Force uniform while using unparliamentary language. I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiments".