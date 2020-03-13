In Pics: Anil Kapoor Wears a Face Mask At ‘Malang’ Success Party
Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor at the <i>Malang</i> success party.
Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor at the Malang success party.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: Anil Kapoor Wears a Face Mask At ‘Malang’ Success Party

Miloni Trivedi
Celebrities

Team Malang hosted a success party in Mumbai on Thursday night. Anil Kapoor seemed to be taking all necessary precautions against the Coronavirus outbreak and arrived wearing a mask for the success bash. Lead actor Disha Patani looked ravishing in maroon dress and Aditya Roy Kapoor was seemed to be twinning with her in a maroon T-shirt. Other celebrities who were spotted attending the party included Kunal Khemu, Shad Randhawa, Amruta Khanvilkar and director Mohit Suri.

Take a look at pictures of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and others from the Malang success party below:

Loading...
  • 09
    Disha Patani in ravishing maroon bodycon dress at the&nbsp;<i>Malang</i> success party.
    Disha Patani in ravishing maroon bodycon dress at the Malang success party.(Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Aditya Roy Kapoor all smiles as he poses for shutterbugs at the success party.
    Aditya Roy Kapoor all smiles as he poses for shutterbugs at the success party.(Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Anil Kapoor made an entry with a face mask.
    Anil Kapoor made an entry with a face mask.(Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Kunal Khemmu made a statement in his all-black look at the success party.
    Kunal Khemmu made a statement in his all-black look at the success party.(Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Actor Vatsal Seth with his wife Ishita.
    Actor Vatsal Seth with his wife Ishita.(Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Producer Bhushan Kumar spotted at the success party.
    Producer Bhushan Kumar spotted at the success party. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Udita Goswami arrives at the party.
    Udita Goswami arrives at the party. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor at the party.
    Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor at the party. (Photos: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    The star cast poses with director Mohit Suri at the success party of <i>Malang<i>.</i></i>
    The star cast poses with director Mohit Suri at the success party of Malang.(Photos: Yogen Shah)

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Celebrities section for more stories.

    Loading...