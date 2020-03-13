In Pics: Anil Kapoor Wears a Face Mask At ‘Malang’ Success Party
Team Malang hosted a success party in Mumbai on Thursday night. Anil Kapoor seemed to be taking all necessary precautions against the Coronavirus outbreak and arrived wearing a mask for the success bash. Lead actor Disha Patani looked ravishing in maroon dress and Aditya Roy Kapoor was seemed to be twinning with her in a maroon T-shirt. Other celebrities who were spotted attending the party included Kunal Khemu, Shad Randhawa, Amruta Khanvilkar and director Mohit Suri.
Take a look at pictures of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and others from the Malang success party below:
Loading...
- 09
- 08
- 07
- 06
- 05
- 04
- 03
- 02
- 01
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )