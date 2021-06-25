'Love Per Square Foot' Dir Anand & Actor Angira Dhar Get Married
Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari tied the knot in April this year.
Love Per Square Foot actor Angira Dhar tied the knot with the film's director Anand Tiwari on 30 April this year. Angira took to social media on Friday, 25 June, to share the news. She also posted a photo from the wedding ceremony.
"On 30-04-2021 Anand and I sealed our friendship into a marriage in the presence of our family, closest friends and god as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us.. we wanted to unlock this happiness with you!", Angira captioned the photo. Anand Tiwari also shared the same photo and message.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sayani Gupta, Mithila Palkar and other celebrities congratulated the couple.
Apart from Angira, Love Per Square Foot also starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.