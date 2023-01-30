Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination To Be Reviewed By Academy
The actor is nominated for the best actor female category for her performance in 'To Leslie.'
Andrea Riseborough Oscar nomination is to be reviewed by the Film Academy, according to a report by Hollywood Reporter. The actor was nominated for the best actor female category for her performance in To Leslie.
In continuation of the report, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also issued a statement on Friday, acknowledging that it is looking into the matter, it said: "It is the Academy’s goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process."
"We are conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication," it also added.
In the end the Academy wrote, "We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances."
The surprise best actress Oscar nomination on Tuesday provoked widespread conversation about the same.
