In Pics: Ananya Panday Dazzles in Sachdeva’s Design at LFW 

The digital FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week this year showcased fresh Indian talent and versatile collections. As the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale Designer, Ruchika Sachdeva of Bodice showcased the ‘Ready Set Play' collection. In Lakmé brand ambassador Ananya Panday’s first appearance as a Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale showstopper, she sported Sachdeva’s design- a vibrant pleated midi skirt and the poet-sleeved crop top. The look, and the collection, was In tune with Bodice’s style of minimalism and free patterns.

Sachdeva is popular for her monochrome colours and breathable fabrics which reflected in the ‘Ready Set Play’ collection. The designs showcased bright pastel shades like pale pinks and fresh yellows matched with vibrant blockings, in theme with Lakmé Matte Melt collection this year.