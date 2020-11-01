Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka & More Pay Tribute to Sean Connery

On 31 October, James Bond actor Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90. Soon after, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a little tribute to the American icon.

He shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "What is the date today ..

31 . 10 . 20 .. add up .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..

so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there ..

So .. 007 .. !!

Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !!"