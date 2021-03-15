Recovering Now: Amitabh Bachchan Undergoes Second Eye Surgery
Earlier this month Big B had spoken about his first eye surgery.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken to Twitter to share that he has undergone his second eye surgery and is 'recovering now'. Earlier this month, Big B had spoken about his first eye surgery and shared that the recovery was "slow and difficult."
"... and the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now .. all good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM 's hands .. life changing experience .. You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !!", Amitabh tweeted on Sunday, 14 March.
Taking to his blog, the actor wrote now that his second eye was recovering, he could properly see colours, shapes and sizes. Bachchan also thanked his doctor for taking so good care of him. "Saviour Dr Himanshu Mehta and his dexterity with the very latest medical machinery to remove the cataracts despite the age related soft tissues of mine. Any delay in these corrections can lead to blindness. So an advice .. get it done before it gets too late".
Big B also thanked his fans for their wishes and prayers.
