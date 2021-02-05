Big B to Navya Nanda, Wishes Pour in for Abhishek on His Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan turned 45 on 5 February.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan turned 45 on Friday, 5 February. His family and friends took to Instagram to wish him on the occasion.

Abhishek’s dad and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback and a recent picture with his son. He those as, “.. I lead him once .. holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand".

Abhishek's niece Navya Nanda posted a picture with her ‘best friend’ and wrote, “Happy birthday best friend. to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member 🤫 My partner in all crimes!”

A few of Abhishek‘s friends wished him too. While Ajay Devgn posted a picture with him, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Esha Deol and Neetu Kapoor wished the birthday boy via Instagram stories.

On the work front, Abhishek has a couple of projects in his kitty. The nearest expected release is Bob Biwas, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It's scheduled to be out on 9 March, 2021. The Anurag Kashyap directed film Gulab Jamun is scheduled to release on 4th December, while The Big Bull directed by Kookie Gulati is expected to release this year too.

