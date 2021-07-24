ADVERTISEMENT

Big B Starts Shoot For Nag Ashwin Film; Prabhas Claps His First Shot

Apart from Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone also stars in the Nag Ashwin movie.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prabhas and Amitabh have started shooting for Nag Ashwin's film.</p></div>
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to star in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film. Big B has arrived in Hyderabad, as shooting for the film commences from Saturday. Ashwin will be overseeing some crucial sequences with Amitabh and a few other actors at Ramoji Film City.

Prabhas gave the clap for Amitabh Bachchan's first shot. The actor took to Instagram to write, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK".

Amitabh Bachchan also penned a note from the sets. "for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali @actorprabhas", the veteran actor wrote on Instagram. Details of Ashwin's film are still under wraps.

Prabhas is gearing up for Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. He will also star in Om Raut’s Adipurush, alongside Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. Deepika has a bunch of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Pathan, Fighter, The Intern, 83 & Shakun Batra's next.

