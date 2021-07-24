Big B Starts Shoot For Nag Ashwin Film; Prabhas Claps His First Shot

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to star in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film. Big B has arrived in Hyderabad, as shooting for the film commences from Saturday. Ashwin will be overseeing some crucial sequences with Amitabh and a few other actors at Ramoji Film City.

Prabhas gave the clap for Amitabh Bachchan's first shot. The actor took to Instagram to write, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK".