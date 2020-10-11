Amitabh Bachchan Writes About His 'Greatest Gift' From Fans

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on 11 October, and congratulatory messages have been pouring in from his fans and Bollywood. The 78-year-old actor, in his latest social media post, thanked well-wishers for their love and support.

"Your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.