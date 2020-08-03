Big B Shares Throwback Pics of Kids, Grandkids on Raksha Bandhan

Amitabh Bachchan marked the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as he shared some old pictures of his children and grandchildren.

Dedicating his lates blog post to the festival, Big B explained what Raksha Bandhan celebrations are all about. "And tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother... a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side," wrote Mr Bachchan and added: "Raksha Bandhan : 'raksha' to protect ; 'bandhan' to tie to bond to hold together."