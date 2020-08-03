Big B Shares Throwback Pics of Kids, Grandkids on Raksha Bandhan
Amitabh Bachchan was recently discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.
Amitabh Bachchan marked the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as he shared some old pictures of his children and grandchildren.
Dedicating his lates blog post to the festival, Big B explained what Raksha Bandhan celebrations are all about. "And tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother... a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side," wrote Mr Bachchan and added: "Raksha Bandhan : 'raksha' to protect ; 'bandhan' to tie to bond to hold together."
Sharing how the festival will be celebrated keeping in mind the social distancing norms, he added, ".. and tomorrow when the little one shall in virtual distance and world as would Abhishek and Shweta due the pandemic , colour the wrist of Agastya in that string of eternal strength, then shall the festival in all its glory be celebrated .. all be it in keeping with the norms set by the authorities re., CoviD!"
Writing about being discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan said that while it was heartening to be back, he prays for Abhishek, who is still in the hospital. "It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the ‘mukti’ from the Corona virus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care."
