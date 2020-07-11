Big B Gets Nostalgic With These Pictures of Abhishek, Shweta
Amitabh Bachchan shared a few throwback pictures of him with his children.
Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down the memory lane as he shared a two photographs of him with his children, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. The actor shared a childhood picture of his kids along with a recent one and wrote, "Kaise itne bade hogaye?"
The throwback picture looks like one from the sets of his film Amar Akbar Anthony.
Amitabh Bachchan also shared a throwback picture of himself from his early days in the industry, and wrote, "Kuchh zamane aise bhi the, ab zamane beet gaye, bas ab kuchh hi bache rehte gain." (There were times like these, now those have passed)
The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo and will be starring in Chhehre with Emraan Hashmi next.
