Big B Shares Experience of Making Music With Aaradhya

From shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati to writing blogs Amitabh Bachchan has been quite busy this year. The 78-year-old is currently making music with none other than his granddaughter Aaradhya. Big B took to social media to share some photos from the recording session.

Posting a family photo from a recording room Amitabh tweeted, "T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal ! Better off making music with the family ..” The photo shows Big B and Aaradhya sitting on a couch as Aishwarya speaks to her daughter. On the other hand, Abhishek is seen documenting the session.