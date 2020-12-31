Big B Shares Experience of Making Music With Aaradhya
Amitabh Bachchan posted a few photos on social media from the recording room.
From shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati to writing blogs Amitabh Bachchan has been quite busy this year. The 78-year-old is currently making music with none other than his granddaughter Aaradhya. Big B took to social media to share some photos from the recording session.
Posting a family photo from a recording room Amitabh tweeted, "T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal ! Better off making music with the family ..” The photo shows Big B and Aaradhya sitting on a couch as Aishwarya speaks to her daughter. On the other hand, Abhishek is seen documenting the session.
Amitabh also shared a selfie with Aaradhya and captioned it as, "when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music".
Amitabh's fans were delighted to see the duo together. They even started speculating as to what their project is going to be. A fan wrote, “This picture is so adorable.” Another commented, “It’s gonna be a lifetime memory for her sir.”
