Big B Remembers Late Mother Teji Bachchan; Shares Old Family Photo
Teji Bachchan passed away on 21 December 2007.
Amitabh Bachchan shared an old family photograph in memory of his late mother Teji Bachchan on Twitter. In the black and white photo, Teji is seated with Amitabh and his brother Ajitabh by her side. "That very special day when you simply had to get photographed.. Ma, younger brother and moi... you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt," he wrote.
Big B had also penned a note for his mother in his blog on 21 December, her 13th death anniversary.
"The misery of departure is such an incessant grief... it leaves one silenced and filled with a void that one feels shall never ever be filled... the pain of the ones that are left behind to grieve is uncontrollable... and most difficult to perceive," he had written.
"(It) is the remembrance of the departure of Ma... Maa ji... she left us... the most beautiful Mother in the world... they all are, the most beautiful... that is why they are Ma," he added.
Teji Bachchan, who was married to the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, passed away in 2007 after a prolonged illness. She was 93.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.