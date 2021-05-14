Amitabh Orders 50 Oxygen Concentrators, Distributes Ventilators
Amitabh had earlier shared details of his COVID-19 relief contribution
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, in his recent blog, thanked the government of Poland, the Mayor of the City of Wroclaw, the Ambassador of India at Warsaw and the Polish Airlines for facilitating the delivery of 50 oxygen concentrators he'd ordered. He also added that he'd ventilators and distributed some to the BMC.
He revealed that the Indian Consul in Wroclaw had offered to send a portable oxygen concentrator to Amitabh for personal use but the actor refused and stated that he'd donate it to a institute in need. After the duo talked about the situation in India, the Consul helped him get in touch with a Polish company that manufactures oxygen concentrators.
He confirmed that the concentrators he's ordered will be shipped out on 15 May. He cautioned everyone against trying to operate the machines without proper guidance and wrote, "If any of you are in possession of it, please DO NOT attempt to use it randomly. Do take proper medical advice."
Since the second COVID wave hit India, people have been suffering because of shortage of medical equipment like beds, oxygen supplies, and medicines. Amitabh also mentioned that there is a need for ventilators for COVID patients. However, he wrote, when he approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) they told him to get ventilators.
This has been an arduous task as well, but luckily another Agency has stepped forward and is helping me with my order. I had ordered 20 ventilators, 10 of which have arrived to day and I am happy that I was able to deliver them to the BMC and a few Municipal Hospitals in Mumbai today. The balance 10 should be in by the 25th and they shall also be distributed to some more Hospitals in need of them.Amitabh Bachchan, Veteran Actor
Amitabh had shared details of the contributions he's made to COVID relief in an earlier blog. The actor wrote that he has already donated about Rs 15 crore and added that he won't hesitate to take money from his own funds to contribute more.
