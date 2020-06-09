Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for his next big release Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana. We have always been a fan of the veteran actor’s voice and according to a report by mid-day, Google might have roped him for Google Maps.People usually hear Australia-born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen's voice navigating them through Mumbai, but a source told the publication that Amitabh Bachchan is in talks with Google.“Amitabh is hugely popular and everyone recognises his baritone. However, though he has been approached by Google, nothing has been finalised yet”, the source said. Here’s How Amitabh Transforms Into Mirza in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’The buzz is also that, given the circumstances, Bachchan will be recording his voice from his home.Amitabh has lent a helping hand to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown. He has been actively involved with a number of projects with the government to help educate people on the novel coronavirus and is constantly asking people to practice social distancing.The actor has also donated thousands of food packets and PPE kits to help those affected by and in the frontline of the war against the disease.(With inputs from mid-day)Peace & Love: Amitabh, Zaira, Shoojit Wish Fans on Eve of Eid We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.