Like a lot of Bollywood celebrities lending a helping hand during the pandemic, Amitabh Bachchan too has helped migrant workers stranded in Mumbai reach their home safely in 10 buses.The actor has now arranged for special flights to take over 1000 migrant workers to their villages in Uttar Pradesh. Six flights with 180 workers each, will leave for Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh on 10 and 11 June.Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of Amitabh Bachchan Corp Ltd. told Mumbai Mirror, "Bachchan saheb asked me to arrange chartered flights for the migrants as he did not want them to lose hope after being told they would be sent home."Sonu Sood Funds Another Chartered Flight, This Time to DehradunKatrina Kaif too has lent her support to the daily wage earning families in Bhandara district in Maharashtra, through her make-up brand, Kay Beauty. Announcing her support on Instagram, Katrina wrote, "Kay Beauty and the Dehaat foundation are partnering again for #KareWithKayBeauty. Together, we have lent our support to the daily-wage earning families living in the villages around the Bhandara district in Maharashtra, with food and basic sanitary materials. In times of need, every bit of help counts and If you wish to join this initiative & contribute head over to the link in my bio." We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.