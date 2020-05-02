The nation was left in shock when two brilliant actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, passed away just a day apart. While Irrfan Khan was 53 years old, Rishi Kapoor was 67. Amitabh Bachchan who has worked with Irrfan in Piku and Rishi Kapoor in many films, the last one being 102 Not Out, spoke about why the loss of one feels more intense than the other. He was also the first one to break the news of Rishi Kapoor’s death and posted a picture with both actors talking about why we grieve the younger actor more than the older.He says,” The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities “Amitabh Bachchan Dedicates A Heartfelt Song To Friend Rishi Kapoor“Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter.”Amitabh BachchanAmitabh has been very close to actor Rishi Kapoor, and rushed to the hospital when he heard the news. However, he could not attend the last rites. His son Abhishek Bachchan was present with the rest of the family at the cremation site.The loss of both the actors has affected thousands of fans worldwide, and has been a monumental blow to the film industry that lost two of its greats within a span of hours. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)