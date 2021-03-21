Amitabh Bachchan Says He Is In Queue For the COVID-19 Vaccine
Amitabh Bachchan says he will be in queue for the vaccine after his eye surgery settles.
In his latest blog entry, Amitabh Bachchan says that he will be in queue for the COVID-19 vaccine. The veteran actor spoke about the fear of a new strain of the virus gaining ground. In the blog entry dated 20-21 March 2021, Bachchan writes, “There is now the fear of another strain getting free box office results and that is unnerving .. the vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue ..”
Bachchan also referred to his recent eye surgery by commenting that it’s work in progress. “Well as soon as the work in progress eyes get settled .. till then its a wild world ain’ it ..” wrote the senior actor. Bachchan had his first eye surgery for cataract in February and a second one earlier this month.
In an earlier blog, the actor also thanked filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for joining him virtually from abroad for the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) award ceremony, in which he was honoured for his contribution in preserving India’s film heritage..
“In a remarkable adventure of modern technology , the FIAF Award ceremony is conducted in the virtual realm and connected almost the entire World Cinema for the the grace and legendary participation of the icons to personally decorate me with this prestigious recognition .. Thank you Mr Martin Scorsese, Mr Christopher Nolan for joining in through this marvel from Los Angeles , the UK and the other related dignitaries from Lausanne and Brussels in commemoration .. it has been a most honourable moment for me and one that shall remain with the family and indeed the Film fraternity of India in posterity ..”Amitabh Bachchan in his blog
Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020 and was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He recovered and was discharged from the hospital in early August after testing negative for the virus.
“I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day,” tweeted the superstar after leaving the hospital.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.