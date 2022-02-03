Amitabh Bachchan Sells Gulmohar Park Home 'Sopaan' for Rs 23 Crore: Reports
Amitabh’s parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan used to live in 'Sopaan'.
Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold off his house called ‘Sopaan’ located in Gulmohar Park in Delhi. The property was sold to the CEO of Nezone, Avni Bader for Rs 23 crore, The Economic Times reported. Bader has known the Bachchan family for over three decades.
Amitabh’s parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan used to live in the house. According to data accessed by Zapkey, the registry for ‘Sopaan’ was completed on 7 December 2021.
“It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset,” Bader told The Economic Times.
Pradeep Prajapati, who works with real estate, said, “Teji Bachchan, who was a freelance journalist, became a member of the Gulmohar Park Housing Society. Amitabh lived here before moving to Mumbai, and later his parents also moved. No one has lived in the house for years. The transaction is in line with the market rates.”
Amitabh Bachchan recently rented his duplex unit in ‘Atlantis’ on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri to Kriti Sanon. According to Money Control the rent for the unit is Rs 10 lakh per month for two years.
In a blog entry from 2012, Amitabh wrote, “‘Sopaan’ the house that we have in Delhi at GulMohar Park, was built by me for my parents as they led retired life. The colony was designated to writers and journalists. Land was allocated to him, here, where once there was complete wilderness. The gulmohar comes from the several gulmohar trees that adorn this region with their orange flowering during its season in deep summer.”
