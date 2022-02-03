Amitabh Bachchan Sells Gulmohar Park Home 'Sopaan' for Rs 23 Crore: Reports

Amitabh’s parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan used to live in the house. According to data accessed by Zapkey, the registry for ‘Sopaan’ was completed on 7 December 2021.

“It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset,” Bader told The Economic Times.

Pradeep Prajapati, who works with real estate, said, “Teji Bachchan, who was a freelance journalist, became a member of the Gulmohar Park Housing Society. Amitabh lived here before moving to Mumbai, and later his parents also moved. No one has lived in the house for years. The transaction is in line with the market rates.”