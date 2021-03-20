Big B Honoured With FIAF Award; Nolan Calls Him 'Living Legend'

On Friday (19 March), veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan presented Big B with the award. Amitabh is the first Indian to receive the award for his sustained efforts towards preservation of India’s film heritage.

Bachchan took to social media to share a photo with the trophy. "I am deeply honoured to have been conferred with the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you to FIAF and to Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today. Our commitment to the cause of saving India’s film heritage is unshakeable and Film Heritage Foundation will continue its efforts to build a nationwide movement to save our films", he wrote.