Big B Honoured With FIAF Award; Nolan Calls Him 'Living Legend'
Bachchan received the award for his efforts towards preservation of India’s film heritage.
On Friday (19 March), veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan presented Big B with the award. Amitabh is the first Indian to receive the award for his sustained efforts towards preservation of India’s film heritage.
Bachchan took to social media to share a photo with the trophy. "I am deeply honoured to have been conferred with the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you to FIAF and to Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today. Our commitment to the cause of saving India’s film heritage is unshakeable and Film Heritage Foundation will continue its efforts to build a nationwide movement to save our films", he wrote.
During the ceremony, Christopher Nolan recalled one of his meetings with Bachchan. “I had the privilege of meeting this living legend of Indian cinema a couple of years ago at an event hosted by the Film Heritage Foundation. As an ambassador for the Film Heritage Foundation Mr Bachchan has done so much advocacy for the vital cause of film preservation in India. It’s for this reason that the FIAF Executive Committee unanimously voted to give Mr. Bachchan this year’s award. Mr. Bachchan, I hope that you realize the importance of everything that you have done for this vital work for the development of proper infrastructure for the preservation of India’s incredible film heritage. This is unbelievably important work and your voice, your reputation behind this cause adds so much and makes so much more possible.”
Martin Scorsese, too, was all praises for Amitabh Bachchan. "Cinema is over a century old and tragically, much of this rich and very diverse film heritage has been lost forever. Safeguarding cinema is a global cause with champions all over the world. Amitabh Bachchan’s advocacy for preserving India’s film heritage really has been exceptional. I mean, as a career spanning over five decades, he is a celebrated actor who has put the considerable weight of his reputation behind the cause of film preservation in India and actually the entire subcontinent.
