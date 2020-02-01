Watch: Bachchan Leads The Way For Divyanka in Viral Video

A video of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi filming with Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral on social media. Divyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the shoot, reportedly a commercial for a detergent brand.

In the clip, Big B can be seen leading Divyanka by her dupatta. She sports a blush pink suit with white trousers and a dupatta, while Big B dons a white shirt and trousers with ice-blue coat.

“How'd you caption this? -With #BigB the #LegendOfBigScreen. -Learnt a few more lessons about #BeingTrueToYourWork and #BeingAThoroughProfessional! @amitabhbachchan," Divyanka captioned the video which she shared on her Instagram.

Take a look: