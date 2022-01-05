'Dealing With Domestic COVID Situation': Big B After Staff Member Tests Positive

He added, “Be in the calm of the Almighty, who looks upon us with His grace and protection .. the human does many disparaging .. He forgives and tasks us in guide to the path that be righteous .. we follow the UNKNOWN FORCE .. it has not been discovered yet ; and wonder if it shall .. but be in its enveloped bubble of safety .. till ..”

According to PTI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had revealed that a member of Amitabh Bachchan’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic. A BMC official told the news agency, “The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC.”

Back in 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Big B’s granddaughter had all tested positive for COVID-19. The Bachchan family was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai till they recovered.