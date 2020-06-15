Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai home on Saturday, 14 June. His sudden demise left the fraternity speechless and in shock. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has penned a moving tribute for the late actor.In his tribute, Amitabh Bachchan writes of his admiration for Sushant Singh Rajput's work and personality. “His work was brilliant, his mind even more,” Big B writes, “his speak was measured, as was his screen presence.” He once asked Mr Rajput about a shot in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story of the cricketer hitting a six - Sushant Singh Rajput explained that he achieved it by watching the original video of the real Dhoni a hundred times.Amitabh Bachchan ends his tribute with, “Excessiveness can often lead to extremes. What kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery. To end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted.”“When he spoke or communicated , there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid , yet said in its covered all .. its a trait of excessive intelligence .. and when that takes a diversion from the highway , it invariably ends up against a road bloc - depressive , unwanted , and in belligerent frustration.”Amitabh Bachchan, in his tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.