Big B Announces Jai Hanuman Music Video for MX Player’s ‘Ramyug’

Director Kunal Kohli is slated to retell the epic tale with Ramyug.

Amitabh Bachchan announces Jai Hanuman music video for MX Player's 'Ramyug'.
The recent announcement and teaser of the MX Original Series Ramyug created quite a buzz as it promised to bring alive the magnificence of one of India’s greatest eras.

On Tuesday, 27 April, Amitabh Bachchan announced the 'Jai Hanuman' music video, the vocals of which have been given by the veteran actor himself. The video also features Ustad Zakir Hussain. Rahul Sharma is the music director for this special rendition, with lyrics penned by Aman Akshar.

Take a look at the video:

Director Kunal Kohli is slated to retell the epic tale with this series. All episodes of Ramyug will soon be available to stream on MX Player and the trailer is set to launch on 29 April.

