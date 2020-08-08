Am Doing Well, Tested COVID-19 Negative: Sanjay Dutt on His Health

Dutt, aged 61, celebrated his birthday on 29 July. On Saturday, he was taken to Lilavati hospital where a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 came negative. Doctors treating Sanjay Dutt said he has been admitted in the non-COVID ward. His treating doctor Jalil Parkar, who himself recovered from coronavirus last month, said few more tests are being conducted to understand why his oxygen level dropped.

Chief Operating Officer Dr V Ravishankar said, "Sanjay Dutt has been admitted in Lilavati hospital in the evening. He had fluctuating oxygen saturation level and chest discomfort. He was tested for COVID-19 through rapid antigen test, which came negative. A swab has been taken for RT PCR. He is stable".

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming movie Sadak 2.