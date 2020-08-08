Am Doing Well, Tested COVID-19 Negative: Sanjay Dutt on His Health
The actor has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital.
Amid reports that Sanjay Dutt has been hospitalised on Saturday, 8 August, evening after complaining of chest discomfort, the actor took to Twitter to update on his health. He also added that he has tested COVID-19 negative.
"Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings", Dutt tweeted.
Dutt, aged 61, celebrated his birthday on 29 July. On Saturday, he was taken to Lilavati hospital where a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 came negative. Doctors treating Sanjay Dutt said he has been admitted in the non-COVID ward. His treating doctor Jalil Parkar, who himself recovered from coronavirus last month, said few more tests are being conducted to understand why his oxygen level dropped.
Chief Operating Officer Dr V Ravishankar said, "Sanjay Dutt has been admitted in Lilavati hospital in the evening. He had fluctuating oxygen saturation level and chest discomfort. He was tested for COVID-19 through rapid antigen test, which came negative. A swab has been taken for RT PCR. He is stable".
Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming movie Sadak 2.
