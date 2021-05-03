Am Doing Much Better: Randhir Kapoor Moved Out of ICU

Kapoor also informed that he will be discharged soon. "Given the COVID-19 situation my children asked me to get admitted. I am anxious to get out now".

Randhir Kapoor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on 29 April along with five of his staff members, who have also been admitted to the hospital along with Kapoor.

On 30 April Randhir told ETimes that he was being shifted to the ICU to run more tests, but he assured, "The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time."