Pics: Alia Cheers For Ranbir's Team Mumbai City FC During Match

Alia Bhatt recently took to social media to share a selfie sporting a Mumbai City FC jersey. The team is partly owned by Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram stories Alia wrote, "“Game time. Aamchi city.”

The match, Mumbai City FC against Jamshedpur FC, was held in Goa and ended in a 1-1 draw. The official Twitter account of Mumbai City FC also shared pictures of Ranbir and Alia, cheering from the stands.