Watch: Alia Bhatt Writes a Poem for Earth Day 2020
Alia Bhatt has been taking creative writing lessons online during this period of lockdown, and on Earth Day, the actor shared a piece of her writing with everyone. Alia wrote a poem titled ‘Today and every day,’ and shared her thoughts on preserving Earth and its resources, especially in such difficult times.
Sharing a video of her reciting the poem, she says in the video, “Today is Earth Day and I’ve written little poem expressing the way I feel about it, today and every day.”
Shilpa Shetty too wished her fans on Earth Day by sharing a video of herself meditating in her garden. “Let's pledge to conserve our resources, plant more trees, educate ourselves and those around us, choose a sustainable way of life and adopt the mantra of 'reduce-reuse-recycle' as best as we can. It's high time we did our bit too,” read an excerpt from her post. Take a look:
Earth Day completed 50 years on this day, as it was first celebrated in 1970. Till now, more than 190 countries celebrate earth day and pledge to save their environment.
