Watch: Alia Bhatt Writes a Poem for Earth Day 2020

Alia Bhatt has been taking creative writing lessons online during this period of lockdown, and on Earth Day, the actor shared a piece of her writing with everyone. Alia wrote a poem titled ‘Today and every day,’ and shared her thoughts on preserving Earth and its resources, especially in such difficult times.

Sharing a video of her reciting the poem, she says in the video, “Today is Earth Day and I’ve written little poem expressing the way I feel about it, today and every day.”