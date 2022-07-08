Alia Bhatt Wishes 'Soon-To-Be Dadi Maa' Neetu Kapoor, the Happiest Birthday
Alia's mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor turns 64 on 8 July.
Actor Alia Bhatt shared an adorable picture of herself with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, who turns 64 today (8 July), and wished her the "happiest birthday."
The actor wrote on her Instagram story, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul..my mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maa..Love you so so much!!!"
In the picture, which seems to have been taken during Alia-Ranbir's Haldi ceremony, we can see Alia and Neetu donned in beautiful yellow traditional outfits. Neetu can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's forehead, and we are totally in awe of her motherly affection for her daughter-in-law.
Neetu also reposted Alia's story on her official Instagram handle. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor replied to it with a heart eyes emoticon, and "love you so much."
Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April in their Mumbai home, after dating for several months. Alia also announced her pregnancy recently, sharing the good news with her friends and fans on social media.
The two actors will be soon seen together on screen in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy film's first part, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and is slated for its worldwide theatrical release on 9 Semptember.
