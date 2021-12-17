ADVERTISEMENT

BMC Official Says Alia Bhatt Didn't Violate Any Quarantine Rules

A BMC official said that Alia Bhatt carried a negative RTPCR report with her when she travelled to Delhi.

A senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed on Thursday that actor Alia Bhatt didn’t violate any quarantine rules when she travelled to Delhi, PTI reported. The official told PTI that she had taken an RTPCR test before leaving for Delhi and the results came back negative.

BMC health committee Chairperson earlier told ANI that she had directed local officers to investigate the alleged flouting of quarantine rules by Alia Bhatt.

On 14 December, actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora had confirmed that they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and are under isolation. The actors reportedly tested positive after attending a dinner at filmmaker Karan Johar’s house.

In a statement on social media, Karan Johar wrote that all of his guests were ‘responsible and masked at all times’. He added, “To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no "hotspot" of COVID.”

The BMC had sealed Sanjay Kapoor’s Juhu residence as well after Sameep Kapoor tested positive. Sameep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor also took to social media to inform that she has contracted the virus.

(With inputs from PTI)

